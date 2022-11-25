Tumi’s McLaren collection is the perfect Christmas buy for luxury motorists

Don’t be surprised when supercar-branded accessories and apparel come with price tags that reflect the vehicles they’re based on. The cost of Tumi’s new McLaren collection, for example, will make your eyes water.

The most affordable product in the brand’s McLaren line is the Torque Sling. How much? A cool P91,990. If you need a little more room for your belongings, you can opt for the Velocity Backpack or Quantum Duffel—which cost P145,990 and P180,990, respectively.

PHOTO BY Tumi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And lastly, jet-setters may be interested in the brand’s McLaren Aero International Carry-on. The price is set at P210,990 (though this product still isn’t being carried locally).

Pricey? You bet. But Tumi says it’s done plenty to warrant the premium price tag attached to its McLaren line products.

OTHER INNOVA STORIES YOU MIGHT WANT TO CHECK OUT:

6 Key changes to the all-new Toyota Innova

What kind of pricing can we expect from the 2023 Toyota Innova?

The collection features Tumi’s own CX6 carbon fiber material and flaunts stealthy McLaren-inspired designs. The Velocity backpack boasts a USB-C port to keep your devices charged, a padded laptop sleeve, and elastic side pockets. And the duffel bag features molded panels that provide a durable shape and a spacious main compartment. Lastly, the carry-on has a built-in TSA lock, a three-stop telescopic handle, and another USB-C charger.

PHOTO BY Tumi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Of course, what these products all come down to is having the McLaren name attached to them. Do you think this collection lives up to the supercars brand’s status? Let us know in the comments.