The Justin Bieber X Vespa collab is a real thing

Random special edition vehicle of the day alert: Justin Bieber has collaborated with Vespa for a limited-edition Sprint scooter. Yes, you did read that correctly.

PHOTO BY Vespa

The Canadian singer hasn’t exactly gone to town with the paint palette, though—very monochrome. And are those ’90s flame shirt decals we spy there? Maybe Biebs used to rock the famous school disco shirt on the regular...

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

New number coding scheme banning cars twice a week could take effect on May 1

MMDA proposal requires your brand-new car to have the same plate ending as your existing one

“I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool,” said Bieber. “Being able to express myself, whether it’s through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing—it’s a part of me. Ultimately, the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Vespa

Continue reading below ↓

The Justin Bieber x Vespa will be available with 50cc, 125cc, and 150cc engines, and absolutely everything possible is finished in white—including the wheels, the seat, and the grips.

Apparently, the Justin Bieber Vespa will also come with an ‘accessories collection’ that includes a white bag, white gloves, and a flame-covered white helmet. Of course.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.