The BMW G310 GS Rallye is the junior GS range’s off-road offering

Last month, the new G310 GS 40 Years Edition was accorded a grand welcome via a virtual presentation by BMW Motorrad Philippines. However, another variant of the baby GS arrived on Philippine shores back in March almost unnoticed—the 2021 BMW G310 GS Rallye edition. This despite the fact that it was only revealed in Japan earlier this month.

The G310 GS Rallye has received some notable styling updates, among them the sporty blue-red-white livery as seen on the full-size R1250 GS HP. In addition, the baby GS sports bold ‘Rallye’ markings on the sides of the front beak.

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

Just like the rest of the baby GS family, this variant has upgraded brake and clutch levers to allow for adjustability. The turn signals are now LED as standard, as are the headlamp and the daytime running lights, which share design cues with the F900 R and S1000 R. All versions of the G310 are equipped with a ride-by-wire system for smoother throttle control and a slipper clutch for seamless shifting, especially on rugged terrain.

Powering the range is a 313cc single-cylinder engine with a rated power output of 34hp at 9,250rpm and 27.12Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. The 2021 G310 GS Rallye Edition is now available at local BMW Motorrad showrooms for P300,000.

NOTE: This article appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

