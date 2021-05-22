Will this new color option help the 2021 Honda Click 125i sell even more units?

Honda’s updated Click 125i scooter, dubbed the ‘Game Changer,’ has lived up to its moniker by becoming the best-selling automatic-transmission model in 2020, according to wholesale data gathered by the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association.

For 2021, Honda Philippines (HPI) takes this model up a notch with the introduction of a new color variant: Matte Pearl Crater White. With stripe pattern decals that complement the bike’s sharp lines and angles, the Click 125i’s new paint scheme accentuates its sporty and youthful look. Matte Pearl Crater White is the model’s fifth color option, after Matte Gunpowder Metallic, Vivid Blue Metallic, Nitric Orange, and Valiant Red.

PHOTO BY Honda

New color aside, the 2021 Click 125i comes with a bunch of standout features, including LED lighting in the front and rear for better visibility, an easy-to-read digital instrument panel that displays rider information, a sporty muffler design with an aluminum end cap, and of course, an efficient yet capable 125cc engine. Equipped with Honda’s PGM-Fi fuel-injection system, the liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit has a claimed fuel efficiency of 53km/L, making it a compelling choice for a practical daily ride.

Other commuting-appropriate features include an 18-liter under-seat storage compartment that can store a full-face helmet and other essentials, a secure key shutter, tubeless front and rear tires, a 5.5-liter fuel tank, and a combi brake system.

PHOTO BY Honda

HPI president Susumu Mitsuishi is especially proud of the updated Click 125i, saying: “Motorcycles have always made traveling fun and exciting, especially with the freedom they provide to all riders. Our New Click 125i provides exactly that joy of mobility, not only with its features that we have come to love from this scooter line, but also with the new color variant that truly changes the game on the road.”

The new Matte Pearl Crater White color variant for the 2021 Honda Click 125i is now available in Honda dealerships nationwide, with a suggested retail price of P77,400.

PHOTO BY Honda

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

