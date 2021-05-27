The updated 2021 Honda RS125 is here with new colors and a P73,400 price tag

Honda Philippines (HPI) is looking to maintain its lead in the sales charts by unleashing the 2021 Honda RS125, one of its frontliners in the underbone category.

The latest iteration comes with new graphics to achieve a cleaner and fresher look. To make the underbone appear a bit edgier, Honda has given its side panels, seat cushion, and taillights some minor transformations.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

The RS125 offers a small under-seat U-box big enough to accommodate a rider’s reading glasses, smartphone, and the bike’s papers. The speedometer has been redesigned for better visibility, while a cap has been placed on the muffler as a noise suppressant.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The underbone retains its 125cc OHC fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that produces 9.7hp at 7,500rpm and 9.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The Euro 3-compliant mill is mated to a four-speed manual transmission with a rotary pattern. HPI says this powertrain achieved 67.5km/L under the world motorcycle test cycle.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

This rock-solid underbone runs on 17-inch spoked wheels, while its stopping needs are handled by a single disc brake in front and a drum brake at the rear. Both kick and electric starting systems are available for firing up the engine. Also, the RS125 remains an ideal urban commuter for Pinoy riders because of its 20-inch seat height and 104kg curb weight.

This underbone is available on three new color schemes: Pearl Nightfall Blue, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, and Victory Red. The 2021 RS125 is now selling for P73,400, an additional P500 compared with the outgoing model.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.