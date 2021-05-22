Does the 2021 Yamaha Sniper hit the mark with its P114,900 starting price?

The 2021 Yamaha Sniper 155 and Sniper 155 R have now arrived in the Philippines after several days of teaser posters and silhouette reveals. The new bikes were announced through a live event on Yamaha Motor Philippines’ official Facebook page, which featured McKinley Kyle Paz, Masato Fernando, and former racing driver Marlon Stockinger.

The first thing to note is the new 155cc engine, as implied by the updated Sniper 155 designation; Yamaha claims it to be 17% more powerful than the outgoing 150cc mill. This SOHC single-cylinder unit can also be found on the YZF-R15, the XSR155, the MT-15, and the WR155.

In Sniper 155 and Sniper 155 R trim, the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA)-equipped powerplant is capable of 17.7hp at 9,500rpm and 14.4Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. Mated to this engine is a six-speed manual transmission that now features an assist and slipper clutch for smoother, easier gear changes.

Other technical updates include an all-new lightweight frame, a revised exhaust layout, and individual ignition timing maps for each gear. A kill switch has been added to the right handlebar, while a passing light has been installed on the left. The new multifunction LCD instrument panel also includes a gear-position indicator, a VVA indicator, and a tachometer, among other nifty features.

What sets the Sniper 155 R apart from the standard variant is a 245mm front brake with a two-pot caliper compared with the regular Sniper’s single-piston unit. It also has a 12V power socket for all your gadget-charging needs, and a smart-key system with keyless ignition and answer-back functionality.

The 2021 Sniper 155 comes in three color options: Black Raven, Yellow Hornet, and Race Blu. The Sniper 155 R is a bit more expensive and only comes in one color scheme: Matte Titan. You can check out their prices below:

2021 Yamaha Sniper 155

2021 Yamaha Sniper 155 – P114,900 2021 Yamaha Sniper 155 R – P120,900

Fancy seeing this sporty underbone in the metal? You can now find the new and improved Sniper in dealerships nationwide. Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you think it’s worth the asking price?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

