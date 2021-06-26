Which cartoon character does the Yamaha Vinoora remind you of?

Following the rugged Zuma 125, Yamaha has added another model to its growing collection of quirky scooters. Meet the Vinoora, an oddly cute two-wheeler from that's sorta reminiscent of some kind of cartoon character.

First introduced as a 2020 model in the Taiwanese market, the quirky Vinoora features distinct ‘newtro’ styling—a combination of ‘new’ and ‘retro’—evidenced by the rounded classic lines and modern design cues. The unique LED front and rear lighting units give it a signature look that Yamaha describes as “playful and funny.”

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

Underneath the scooter’s googly-eyed exterior is a 125cc single-cylinder engine with a claimed fuel-consumption figure of 57.7km/L. No official power figures have been disclosed for this little mill, but that isn’t really the name of the game for a little two-wheeler meant for city use. Helping the Vinoora make the most of its four-liter fuel tank are Yamaha’s Blue Core technology, a Smart Start system, and start/stop functionality.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A single front disc brake and a rear drum brake bring the 94kg scooter to a stop. Holding the Vinoora up off the ground is an upright front fork and a single rear shock. A digital gauge cluster provides the rider with all necessary info, while a USB power socket keeps the rider’s devices topped up.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

This charismatic little runabout comes in Dark Blue, Gray, Green, and White. A Matte Black option is available to those who opt for the M trim, which includes a brown seat cover, headlight guards, a pillion grab rail, and chrome accents. The Vinoora M is marketed as a scooter that channels British styling and sensibilities, and would not look out of place taking part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

Pricing for this scooter in the Vietnam market has yet to be announced, while pricing in Taiwan starts at 17,900 Taiwan dollars (P134,673) for the standard Vinoora and 18,700 Taiwan dollars (P140,692) for the dapper Vinoora M.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.