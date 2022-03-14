The track-ready Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 can churn out up to 228hp

Ducati’s 2022 updates for the Panigale V4 made the superbike easier to use off the track. Great, but what does the motorcycle brand have for track junkies?

Well, Ducati has this: the Panigale V4 SP2. Unveiled during the final episode of the Ducati World Premiere 2022 web series, the SP2 “brings to the peak” the sportiness of the Panigale V4. It boasts improved aerodynamics, ergonomics, and electronics to go along with an upgraded engine and chassis.

The SP in the moniker stands for ‘Sport Production,’ and it’s apt for what Ducati calls the most high-performing Panigale ever. It packs a MotoGP-derived 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4. This powertrain churns out 215.5hp at 13,000rpm, and features gear-by-gear torque curves as well as four different power modes—Full, High, Medium and Low—all developed by Ducati.

The bike sits on five-split-spoke carbon wheels, which are 1.4kg lighter than the aluminum forged units on the Panigale V4 S. The SP2 also gets exclusive Brembo Stylema front brake calipers operated by a Brembo MC S radial pump. Other touches include the fully adjustable Rizoma anodized aluminum footpegs with carbon-fiber heel guards.

It can be spec’d with the new full-titanium Ducati Performance racing exhaust for track use. This exhaust was developed in collaboration with Akrapovic and can be purchased as an accessory. It has been designed to both improve performance and limit noise. Equipping the Panigale V4 SP2 with this reduces dry weight by 5kg, all while increasing power to 228hp (+12.5hp) and torque to 131Nm.

The Panigale V4 SP2 also adds the lightened final drive with 520 chain and the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch. The latter ensures effective anti-hopping function under extreme use. It also enables the option to customize mechanical engine braking level by choosing a different secondary spring from the Ducati Performance accessories catalog.

To learn more about this new track-ready bike, check out the clip below. Don’t forget to turn on the subtitles for this one.

What do you guys think of the new Panigale V4 SP2? Scroll further below to see more photos.

More photos of the 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2:

