Adventure scooter enthusiasts, the 2023 Honda ADV 160 could be your next ride

It was only a matter of time before Honda fitted the ADV with the PCX’s new engine. Ladies and gents, say hello to the new Honda ADV 160, which has just been launched in Indonesia.

As with the PCX 160, the ADV 160’s looks haven’t really changed. Some neat new color options are available, though: Tough Matte White, Tough Matte Black, Dynamic Red, Dynamic Black, and Dynamic White.

Now, on to the engine. The ADV 160 is powered by a new 156.9cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit that generates 15.8hp at 8,500rpm and 14.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm—it’s the exact same powertrain fitted in the PCX 160. For comparison, the ADV150’s gasoline mill churns out 14.34hp and 13.8Nm.

Other specs? No changes to wheels and tires, as the bike still sits on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels shod in 110/80-14MC and 130/70-13MC tubeless tires, respectively. It now has an 8.1-liter fuel tank, up by a smidge from its predecessor. Fuel consumption is yet to be determined, but we think this will still be a very fuel-efficient scooter judging by the PCX160’s performance. There are also separate CBS (combi-braking system) and ABS variants for the new ADV 160.

No idea when this model will land in our market, but if we were to base this on the PCX160’s launch pattern, we can expect this to land on our shores in a matter of months. Stoked, readers?

