We’re drooling over the Honda Dio’s sleek new colorway in Japan

The Super Cub 50 isn’t the only offering from Japan that we wish Honda Philippines (HPI) had. See the scooter above? That’s the Dio wearing a brand-new colorway. What we’d give to get Honda’s color lineup in that market.

Don’t get us wrong—the local Dio is still a quirky little two-wheeler that’s almost a hand-in-glove fit for Filipinos. But we dig this new sleek Poseidon Black Metallic finish—and the other color options in Japan, for that matter—more than we do the Candy Jazzy Blue, Sports Red, and Vibrant Orange options (see below) on our market.

PHOTO BY Honda

No mechanical changes come with the color updates, but that’s okay. The Dio still packs the same 190cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 7.89hp and 8.91Nm of torque. That also means its estimated fuel consumption is still at 58.3km/L.

Do you like the stylish monotone finish on the Dio? You can check out more photos below.

Honda Dio color options in Japan:

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

