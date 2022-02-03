The quirky 50cc Honda Giorno makes us wish we lived in Japan

From vinyl records and video games to laptops and scooters, country exclusives are par for the course in Japan. So when Honda announced the launch of the futuristic and quirky Dunk in January, it also launched the release of another Japan-only scooter: the 2022 Honda Giorno.

The Honda Giorno is all about kawaii cute. Originally launched in 1992 as the two-stroke Giorno Crea, its friendly design borrowed from the striking silhouettes of the ’50s-’60s Italian scooters and its famous cousin, the Honda Cub. Now in 2022, it’s just as soft, fun, and retro as it was in the ’90s. This year’s playful color updates reflect this with names like Virgin Beige, Puco Blue, Pearl Deep Mud Gray, Matte Armored Green Metallic, and Summer Pink.

While its looks are a throwback, its features are as modern as your average scooter. The 49cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine cranks out 4.5hp at 8,000rpm and 4.1Nm at 6,000rpm and runs with programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) and water cooling. Making up for paltry power numbers is a CVT transmission coupled with Idling Stop (ISS) and combi-brake (CBS) systems, three features that guarantee high commuting comfort and help the engine achieve its notable fuel economy of 80km/L.

And because this is the Japanese market, style often shakes hands with function. Honda kits out the 2022 Giorno with a 20-liter underseat compartment (which, if you ever wondered, can fit A4-size papers no problem), a glove compartment with a charging socket, a bottle holder, and a helmet hook.

If that’s still not enough utility, the Giorno also takes add-ons like grip heaters, front and rear baskets, U-locks, and an immobilizer alarm system that cuts power from its ignition system.

If you’re fortunate enough to live in Japan, this Italo-Japanese scooter can be had for ¥209,000. That’s roughly P92,680 for those crossing their fingers for (maybe, maybe) a two-country exclusive.

More photos of the 2022 Honda Giorno

