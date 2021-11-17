Would you like to see the quirky little Honda Navi in PH?

We really feel like we’re missing out on all the small bikes that industry-leading manufacturers like Honda sell in other countries. Cases in point, the modern-day Cub and the Grom.

We’re now adding another one to that list: the recently launched Navi in the US. To put it simply, it’s yet another little two-wheeler that we know we might never get in our market.

Cute, isn’t it? It looks a lot like the Grom, only the Navi has a more tame look. The latter has quirkier colors, too: Grasshopper Green, Nut Brown, and Ranger Green. The two are also similar in size, but the Navi has a slightly taller seat (30.1 inches or 764.5mm) and a smaller engine.

Speaking of the engine, powering this bike is a 110cc unit that’s mated to CVT. That transmission and the small storage compartment—which Honda says is enough for a jacket, some books, or snacks—are some of the most notable things that the Navi has and the Grom doesn’t. Frankly, these features actually make the bike look like a decent transport alternative in a congested place like Metro Manila.

The Navi lands in the US with a $1,807 SRP, or about P91,000 in local currency. Would you like to see this one make its way here? Tell us what you think about the little Honda in the comments.

