Start ’em young: Husqvarna’s motorized bikes will surely get your kids into riding

If you want to teach your kid how to ride a bike, you don’t always have to get training wheels. You can opt for balance bikes instead. These pedal-less bicycles are designed to help kids learn how to balance on two wheels on their own.

But if you’re the adventurous kind and you want to get your kids into advanced riding early, you can actually take things up a notch and get a motorized balance bike. That’s where Husqvarna’s new pair of two-wheelers come in.

ALSO READ:

Number coding: MMDA’s new scheme banning cars twice a week could take effect on May 1

MMDA proposal requires your brand-new car to have the same plate ending as your existing one

The Swedish motorcycle marque has just revealed the newest additions to its lineup, the 12eDrive and 16eDrive by Stacyc. These are battery-powered, throttle-operated balance bikes that are great ways for kids to learn the basics of cycling and can be stepping stones into the world of BMX and dirt bikes.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 12eDrive is the smaller between the two, designed for kids aged three to five years old. It has an inside leg range of 35-51cm, a seat height of 33cm, and 12-inch composite wheels with pneumatic tires. It can go up to 8kph in training mode and up to 14kph in advanced mode. The bike weighs 7.7kg including the battery. Speaking of which, power is provided by a 2Ah battery pack that takes 30-60min to charge.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

The Husqvarna 16eDrive, meanwhile, is tailored for kids aged four to eight years old and weighing up to 34kg. This bike has an inside leg range of 45-61cm and a seat height of 43cm. It sits on 16-inch composite wheels with pneumatic tires and weighs just 9kg with the bigger 4Ah battery. Charging time for this battery takes 45-60min.

Continue reading below ↓

Husqvarna’s new balance bikes are now available at Husqvarna dealers, but availability may vary among countries. Do you like what you’ve seen here? You can check out the brief clip below to see the bike in action.

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.