For 2022, the Kawasaki W800 gets a pop of red

Kawasaki has recently been catering to the retro crowd with the newly unveiled Z900RS SE and Z650RS. Those who want something even more classic will be pleased to know that Team Green has updated the W800 for 2022 with a fresh color scheme: Candy Fire Red/Metallic Diablo Black.

The new colorway’s European appearance complements the bike’s vintage demeanor and simple componentry. The 2022 Kawasaki W800 is mechanically unchanged from the previous model year. As a classic Japanese twin for the modern age, it doesn’t really need many new parts, especially with how this bare-bones approach works well for retro-inspired bikes.

Housed within the double-cradle high-tensile-steel frame is a 773cc SOHC air-cooled vertical twin—as Kawasaki calls it—engine. The mill looks properly old-school with its air-cooling fins and shiny matching exhaust pipe, but it’s equipped with fuel injection, digital ignition, and an electric starter. Peak power is 46.9hp at 6,000rpm, while 62.9Nm of torque can be found at 4,800rpm. Transmitting this power to the rear wheel is a five-speed manual transmission. Single discs provide stopping power, while a 41mm telescopic front fork and adjustable twin rear shocks hold up the bike.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

The tuck and roll vintage seat, analog dual-pod instrument cluster, chrome tank emblems, and round lighting are all consistent with the classic-style-plus-modern-quality equation. And while the W800 doesn’t get extra features, it’s fitted with a small digital screen in the instrument cluster, a center stand, and a larger 19-inch front wheel.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A specific availability date has yet to be announced, but Italy already has pricing at €10,400 (P615,000).

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.