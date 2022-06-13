Yamaha PH launches the stylish new Mio Fazzio, priced at P88,900

Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH) has just unveiled its newest addition to the lineup: the Mio Fazzio. This new scoot boasts stylish looks, an affordable price tag, and new engine tech. Let’s take a look.

What’s most striking about the Yamaha Mio Fazzio is its design. It has that modern retro look that Yamaha has arguably been missing in its lineup since the discontinuation of the Fino. There’s a round headlamp up front with two oval vertical signal lamps, while a black plastic strip accentuates this front clip. These ovals define the styling of the Fazzio, with more of them seen on the sides, the exhaust cover, and the rear signal lamps.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

The Mio Fazzio also has its fair share of tech. There’s a digital instrument cluster with Y-Connect system integration to allow for smartphone connectivity. There’s also a charging port in the side pocket, and an idling stop system is also available.

The real tech highlight here, though, is the powertrain. The Mio Fazzio is equipped with an air-cooled, single-cylinder 125cc Blue Core Hybrid engine that generates 8.3hp at 6,500rpm and 9.9Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. This power unit features a power-assist function that activates for three seconds when the throttle is engaged, boosting torque and allowing smoother acceleration. With this function on, peak torque figures go up to 10.6Nm.

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

The Mio Fazzio has 135mm of ground clearance and a seat height of 750mm. It packs a 5.1-liter fuel tank and sits on 12-inch wheels shod in 110/70-12 47L tubeless tires. Stopping power is provided by a single disc brake up front and a drum brake out back. Extra features include a front and an underseat compartment.

The Mio Fazzio can be had in Ivory White, cyan, and red. It stickers for P88,900 and is now available at the Yamaha Yzone, as well as in all RevZones and 3S Shops nationwide. What do you think of this new bike, readers?

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

