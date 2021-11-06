Another day, another electric motorcycle: Meet the wild-looking AOE Bike

We’ll come clean straight away: We don’t actually know that much about this AOE motorbike.

We do know that it’s from a new tech company called AOE Mobility AS based in Oslo, Norway, and wants to get in on the whole electric-vehicle game. Thus, its first product is a rather striking, all-electric bike. Makes sense.

PHOTO BY AOE Mobility

Continue reading below ↓

We don’t know how much power the AOE has, we don’t know the size of the battery, and we don’t know the total range figure. However, there are pictures of it with a sidecar, and said sidecar will apparently contain batteries that give you more range and extra storage space for touring. This we like very much indeed. Also, it looks fantastic.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Thoughts on the concept, Internet?

PHOTO BY AOE Mobility

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.