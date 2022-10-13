The new BMW M1000 R churns out 210hp and revs all the way to 14,600rpm

Two years since BMW’s M division rolled out the first ever M-badged motorcycle, BMW Motorrad is now back to add a new another high-powered bike to the stable: the BMW M1000 R.

The new M1000 R—also nicknamed the ‘M R’ or the M Roadster—joins the M1000 RR in BMW’s growing range of M motorcycles coincidentally in the performance division’s 50th year. These model names confusing you yet? No? Good. The two M bikes don’t really look that much alike, anyway.

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

The M Roadster, as the name suggests, is no sportbike like its M1000 RR sibling. It sports the same signature BMW colorway but without all the added bulk up front. The M R gets a similar physique as the S1000 R, and the former also borrows other bits from the latter including the headlight and the fairings.

But make no mistake, even without the sportbike stance and styling, the M R is no slacker. It’s powered by an in-line four engine based on the S1000 RR’s powertrain, only this one produces an extra 45 horses, peaking at 210hp at 13,750rpm. The new power unit also revs higher, redlining at a whopping 14,600rpm. Maximum torque generated is 113Nm at 11,000rpm.

Multiple ride modes are available with the M1000 R, namely: Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro1-3. The bike is also fitted with multiple M parts, from the brake levers and the winglets to the entire brake system. In other words, we have zero doubts about this bike’s capabilities on the track.

“The M R is the second M model from BMW Motorrad. Based on the current S 1000 R and S 1000 RR, the product substance of the M 1000 R—M R for short—has been tuned to meet the specific requirements of a supersport roadster,” said BMW’s project manager for four-cylinderm models, Ralf Molleken. “The riding dynamics speak for themselves both on the country road and on the race track.”

The M1000 RR eventually made its way to our market. Should we be expecting the same with this second M-badged bike?

More photos of the BMW M1000 R 2023:

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

