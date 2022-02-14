The Brabus 1300RR is proof the brand should be more involved with motorbikes

Another Brabus story, another souped-up G-Wagen, right? Wrong. Surprisingly, the company’s latest release isn’t courtesy of Mercedes-Benz. Hell, it doesn’t even run on four wheels.

Brabus, which is primarily known for tinkering with the latest Benz models, has just announced a motorbike. Yes, a Brabus motorcycle. It’s called the Brabus 1300RR, and it’s based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo. Interesting.

The powerplant should be immediately recognizable to those familiar with the KTM this Brabus is built on: A 1,301cc V-Twin engine capable of 180hp and up to 140Nm of torque. Brabus has slapped its brand on almost everything else, though.

The 1300RR runs on lightweight nine-spoke forged Brabus wheels. It also features Brabus air ducts, brake and clutch levers, footpads, reservoir and fuel tank caps, mirrors, and a double-pipe exhaust. There’s a new headlight design and a Brabus-designed seat, too.

You’re greeted by a Brabus startup animation after you start the motorcycle. And as with all products from the company, you’re faced with just a couple of color options here: Either Magma Red or Signature Black. Think of the 1300RR as a 1290 Super Duke R Evo that’s gone all-Brabus everything.

The Brabus 1300RR is limited to just 77 units. So, do you think Brabus should do more collaborations with motorbike manufacturers? Or would you rather the company stick to messing around with Mercs?

