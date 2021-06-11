The Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel Edition is one sleek Ducati

Following the release of the Lamborghini-inspired Diavel 1260 S, Ducati has concocted yet another stunning variant of its muscle cruiser, this time called the Black and Steel edition. This variant is inspired by the Diavel Materico concept, which was first presented in 2019 at Milan Design Week and subsequently put on display at the Motorcycle Art & Design exhibition dedicated to two-wheeled design.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Asymmetrical graphics that combine glossy grey, matte black, and yellow characterize the Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel’s livery, as well as the bike’s frame, tail, and other details. The contrast between black and yellow makes the already beautiful bike stand out even more in urban environments.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ducati

“The Ducati Diavel 1260 family, synonymous with style, innovation and performance, has won prestigious international design awards such as the Red Dot Award and the Good Design Award. We are really pleased to present this new version in Milan, a city that has always represented a world benchmark in this sector.” declared Ducati design director Andrea Ferraresi.

PHOTO BY Ducati

The muscle cruiser’s beating heart is a 1,262cc V-twin engine that produces 162hp at 9,500rpm and 129 Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. Mated to this beefy V-twin is a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch, while a chain final drive transmits all that power to the 240mm-wide rear tire.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Bringing this powerful cruiser to a stop is a full Brembo brake setup, with twin 320mm discs and four-piston M4.32 calipers up front and a 265mm rotor with a two-piston caliper out back. Holding the Diavel up is a 48mm Ohlins adjustable inverted fork in front paired with a swingarm-mounted Ohlins fully-adjustable monoshock.

Standard equipment carried over from the standard Diavel includes Ducati’s bi-directional quickshifter, Bosch cornering ABS, wheelie, launch, and traction control, cruise control, keyless start, and a 3.5-inch TFT dash capable of smartphone pairing through the MyDucati app.

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

