This is not a drill: The Honda ADV 160 might be arriving in PH soon

Remember how we speculated back in August that the ADV 160 could be the next addition to Honda Philippines’ (HPI) lineup? Well, we finally have some sort of confirmation.

HPI recently released a teaser on Facebook of a “long-awaited scooter” that’s finally set to arrive in our market. Said teaser shows the silhouette of a scooter’s rear end. The prominent taillight gives it away, though, because that pattern’s definitely from the ADV.

For those who haven’t seen the new ADV 160 yet, it’s the most recent Honda scoot to have been given a new and improved powertrain. This one’s a 156.9cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that churns out 15.8hp at 8,500rpm and 14.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. We expect this will be similar to what we’ll be getting here.

Other than that, HPI has said nothing about the upcoming launch. But judging by how the motorcycle manufacturer has gone about its teasers on social media before, we’re guessing the ADV 160’s arrival is right around the corner. Be sure to check back on our website for further updates. We could still be wrong, right?

Honda ADV 160 teaser:

