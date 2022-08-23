Is the Honda ADV 160 on its way to PH?

Honda Philippines (HPI) has already added three new models since July: the Click 160, the Wave RSX, and the AirBlade 160. The two scooters among these three now highly indicate what’s up next for HPI: the ADV 160.

Rumors are starting to go around social media that HPI could be launching the updated ADV in our market next, and there have been indicative prices being loosely thrown around various posts and threads. We won’t quote any of them, but we think these gossiping netizens are on to something.

The ADV 160 was unveiled in Indonesia in July, and word on the street is that it’ll arrive in our market in September—the same month the ADV 150 was released two years ago. If you think about it, two months from the global launch should be a decent lead time, and now that HPI has finished bringing in its other 160cc offerings, it just makes sense that the company is moving on to this one.

PHOTO BY Honda

In case you missed it, the ADV 160 is powered a 156.9cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that churns out 15.8hp at 8,500rpm and 14.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. That’s the same as the PCX 160’s powertrain. Other mechanical updates include a slightly bigger 8.1-liter fuel tank.

The scooter hasn’t gotten any significant design tweaks, but it does come in several flashy new colorways: Tough Matte White, Tough Matte Black, Dynamic Red, Dynamic Black, and Dynamic White.

Anyway, we’ll keep you posted on this one. If the rumors hold true, then we could be seeing another new Honda scooter in a matter of weeks. What do you guys think?

