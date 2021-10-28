The Africa Twin Overland is a more versatile take on Honda’s popular adventure bike

The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada isn’t all about cars. Okay, it’s almost all about cars—but brands make sure to bring in stuff for fans of two-wheelers as well.

Take Honda, for example. For 2021, the brand is showing off a more versatile version of its popular Africa Twin adventure motorcycle.

Called the Honda Africa Twin Overland, this go-anywhere bike has been fitted with aftermarket accessories that allow its rider to live life off the beaten path.

Based on the Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT with a 1,084cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine, the Overland comes with crash bars, engine guards, and skid plates courtesy of Outback Motortek for extra durability.

It also comes with aftermarket lighting units, a winch, a new seat, and both soft and hard luggage compartments. Even its side mirrors and kickstand are now aftermarket, courtesy of Doubletake and AltRider, respectively.

On the tech side of things, this motorcycle gets a navigation system and satellite communication capabilities courtesy of Garmin. So yes, you’re covered if you ever get too carried away exploring while riding this thing.

Keep in mind, though, that this is just a display for SEMA 2021. But it shouldn’t be too hard to come up with something like this if you already have a Honda Africa Twin unit of your own. Would you rather have an adventure bike set up like this, or be behind the wheel of a four-wheeled overloading SUV? Let us know in the comments.

