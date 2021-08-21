Priced at almost P100k, will the Honda CB200X be a good fit for PH?

Honda India has taken the covers off the brand’s latest and smallest adventure bike to date: the CB200X. Previously seen only in a teaser video as the NX200, the new production model takes on a name and appearance similar to those of its larger sibling, the CB500X.

This entry-level adventure tourer is based on the Honda Hornet 2.0 platform and powertrain, and shares the same 184.4cc single-cylinder engine. The BS6-compliant mill churns out 17hp at 8,500rpm and 16.1 Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. A five-speed manual transmission and a chain final drive deliver power to the rear wheel.

PHOTO BY Honda

At the front of the bike is a golden inverted fork, while the rear is held up by a monoshock unit. Braking is handled by single-disc setups at both ends with single-channel ABS. Mounted to the lightweight alloy wheels are what Honda calls ‘tough tread pattern tires,’ which provide enough grip and versatility should your rides and detours take you off the beaten path.

Neat features include a hazard switch, an LCD screen, raised handlebars, knuckle guards with integrated turn signals, an upswept exhaust, an under cowl, and a split stepped seat. Seat height is 31.8 inches, while the riding position is upright and touring-ready.

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Pricing for the CB200X starts at 144,500 Indian rupees (P97,700). Three colors are available: Matte Selene Silver Metallic, Pearl Nightstar Black, and Sports Red.

Do you think an adventure bike this affordable would do well here?

PHOTO BY Honda

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

