The new Honda Click 160 has arrived in PH priced at P116,900

Well, how about that? Our wild guess was right. Honda Philippines (HPI) was, in fact, set to introduce the all-new Click 160. Without further ado, then, let’s get right to it.

The new Honda Click 160 lands as the successor to the Click 150i, one of HPI’s best-selling models over the past few years. The former boasts more aggressive styling than the latter. The V-shaped headlight on the previous model is now split by fairings that make the front end look much sportier.

This beefy physique can also be seen on the sides and at the rear, where Honda has added more character lines and contrasting colors for a snazzier look.

PHOTO BY Honda

Of course, this scooter didn’t just bulk up in terms of looks—it also gets a bigger powertrain. This engine, which is arguably the highlight of the new model, is a 157cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder gasoline mill that generates 15hp at 8,500rpm and 13.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. The fuel-injected powerplant still boasts excellent fuel economy like its predecessor, as Honda claims this can do 46.7km/L.

The Click 160 still doesn’t get ABS, but it does come equipped with a combi-brake system (CBS) for safer and smoother braking. Other extra tech here include a familiar idling stop system and smart key system, a new USB charger inside the glove compartment. The new headlight and taillight design also come with a new LED lighting system.

Colors for the all-new Click 160 are namely: Matte Pearl Crater White, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Matte Solar Red Metallic. The lone variant stickers for P116,900.

PHOTO BY Honda

The Click 160 wasn’t just wishful thinking after all. Perhaps this could mean the new ADV 160’s the next scooter in the pipeline for HPI? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

