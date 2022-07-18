Is the Click 160 the next Honda scooter headed for PH?

Honda recently updated its scooter lineup over in Indonesia with the launch of the ADV160. Rumors have been going around, however, that Honda Philippines (HPI) isn’t planning to launch this model soon.

Why the wait, then? If we didn’t have to wait long for the PCX 160, why can’t it be the same in the case of the ADV 160? We’ve been told that one reason could be Honda’s current issues with stocks. No point bringing in a new model if you can’t deliver units to your customers, no?

Another reason could be—and we’re just purely speculating-slash-hoping on this—is because it has another scooter in the pipeline: the Click 160.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Muji teams up with Honda to build a minimalist e-bike that costs just P40k*

Report: The Honda Super Four is one of 20 Japanese motorcycles to be retired this year

Continue reading below ↓

If that were true, then it would make more sense. The Click is, after all, Honda’s best-selling offering in our market. Revamping the local roster with the new 160 model could only spell good news for HPI.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Click 160, worry not because we’re here to give you a rundown. This was launched in our region a few months back and is one of the latest Honda scooters to get a new and bigger engine. The Thailand website says the Click 160 is powered by a 156.9cc engine, which is identical to that of the ADV 160 and PCX 160. The new Click’s peak figures, however, were unavailable.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Other upgrades to the Click 160 apart from the styling updates include the wider tires, the full LED lighting system, the integrated charging port in the glove compartment, and the new LCD instrument cluster.

The Click 160 has both CBS and ABS variants—something that’s becoming a standard for Honda’s scooters. Color options for this model include both monotone and two-tone finishes.

Tell us, then: Would you like to see the Click 160 here in the Philippines, or would you rather get the ADV 160 sooner instead?

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.