This limited-edition Honda Cross Cub 110 comes in a very cool shade of blue

First revealed to the public at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, the Honda Cross Cub 110 is a Japan-exclusive, off-road-capable iteration of the legendary Super Cub platform. Based on the Super Cub 110, it retains some of the latter’s signature classy style and combines it with a good bit of rugged outdoorsiness.

To make the Cross Cub more off-road-ready, Honda has removed the Super Cub’s leg fairings, added a frame-mounted LED headlight surrounded by a crash guard, mounted a slotted heat shield onto the exhaust, replaced the pillion seat with a tail rack, added mud guards, and equipped the spoked 17-inch wheels with dual-sport tires. Also new for the Cross Cub is the unique meter panel with a camouflage pattern background.

At the Cross Cub 110’s heart is the same 109cc OHC single-cylinder engine powering its Super counterpart. This miniscule mill pumps out 7.9hp and 8.5Nm of torque, and claims a fuel-consumption figure of 61km/L. Honda has equipped the Cross Cub 110’s engine with its PGM-FI system for improved efficiency, as well as a cartridge-type oil filter for easier changes. Mated to the teacup-sized engine is a constant mesh four-speed transmission that should feel familiar to anyone with experience riding underbones.

The Cross Cub 110 is available in a variety of colors, such as Classical White, Pearl Shining Yellow, and Camouflage Green, all priced at ¥341,000 or about P150,000. Honda recently unveiled a new color option called Puco Blue, which will only be worn by 2,000 units. Priced the same as the standard colors, Puco Blue Cross Cubs will no doubt sell out quickly.

Considering its quirky yet rugged looks, accessible 30.9-inch seat height, low 106kg weight, rough-road capability, and Honda’s reputation for dependable underbones, we think the Cross Cub 110 would make a good fit for the Philippine market. Will the Japanese brand bring this bike in locally? We can only hope so.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

