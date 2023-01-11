Honda’s electrified Super Cub, Dax, and Zoomer are the e-bikes we need in PH

Honda’s quest to launch 10 electric motorcycles by 2025 has begun, and boy, what a start it is. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has now unveiled a trio of new e-bikes in China, and we reckon these will have a lot of you buzzing.

The new models are the Cub e:, Dax e:, and Zoomer e:—electrified versions of some of the most popular small-displacement scooters Honda has ever built. In fact, the last Super Cub and Dax stories we put out were big hits, and we reckon some of you may have even read those already.

These three new e-bikes look extremely quirky and stylish, much like some of the electric two-wheelers we’ve seen land in our market like the Sundiro Honda S07 and the Muji x Honda e-bike. They’re nearly as capable, too, as the three e-bikes can only go as fast as 25kph and are classified as EB models in China. This is equivalent to the L1a category here in the Philippines, meaning you won’t need a driver’s license or registration for these.

Unfortunately, Honda has no plans to launch these e-bikes in Japan, so there might also be a chance that they won’t make it to any other market outside of China. We’re keeping our fingers crossed, though, because we’d love to try these bad boys out ourselves.

Honda Cub e:, Honda Dax e:, and Honda Zoomer e: photos:

