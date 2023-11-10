EICMA 2023: Honda’s E-Clutch is a godsend for manual-bike riders

Honda has consistently been a pioneer in motorcycle technology throughout the decades. One of its most notable innovations is its dual-clutch transmission in its bikes, one that’s now available in the likes of the Africa Twin, the X-ADV, and the Rebel 1100.

Now, the Japanese marque has now taken things further up a notch, as it has just unveiled its new E-Clutch system at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo Accessori (EICMA). It’s not just about new names and new bikes for Honda this year, mind you.

PHOTO BY Honda

Basically, this E-Clutch system enables up- or downshifting smoothly using a traditional shifter but without use of a clutch lever. Unlike a quickshifter, the E-Clutch enables use even from a standstill, so it effectively eliminates stalling at an intersection, for example.

It’s also different from Honda’s DCT as that one only makes use of buttons on the handlebar for manual operation, whereas the E-Clutch still has both a foot shifter and an actual lever. This lever can still be used as you would in a typical manual motorcycle just by activating manual mode via the press of a button.

The E-Clutch also allows riders to set an ‘operation feel’ which modifies the stiffness of the shift pedal and changes the force needed to change gears—settings include Hard, Medium, and Soft. To see just exactly how the E-Clutch works, you can check out the video below.

Honda E-Clutch demonstration:

“Our Honda E-Clutch is designed to offer motorcyclists a new kind of experience that can make their riding even more fun and exciting,” said Honda E-Clutch large project leader Junya Ono. “It also adds peace of mind and comfort to town riding or the daily commute. We hope that many riders will try our new system to enjoy the unique mix of sportiness and flexibility it offers.”

Honda’s E-Clutch will be available as an option on the CBR650R and the CB650R from model year 2024 onwards. This is a pretty nifty feature, as you can simply turn it on when you’re stuck in traffic and turn it off when you’re looking for a more engaging and spirited ride. Whay do you guys think—should this make its way to our market, too?