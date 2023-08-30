The new Giorno+ is a retro scoot Honda PH could use in its lineup

We’ve been waiting for the Honda Scoopy for quite some time already, and by now we’ve accepted the fact that Honda Philippines (HPI) has no plans to bring that scooter in.

We’ve since moved on from that, though, and have an even brighter idea now: Why not bring the new Giorno+ to our market instead?



The Giorno+ is Honda’s latest offering and is the bigger sibling of Japan’s quirky 50cc Giorno scoot. The Giorno+ still bears that retro styling, albeit it looks sleeker and more modern than the standard Giorno model.

Powering the Giorno+ is a 125cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder gasoline engine. While no power output figures were published—at least via Thai Honda’s website or YouTube channel—we do know that the scooter features modern tech like the digital instrument cluster with what we can assume are a trip meter and a fuel-consumption gauge.

A USB charging port in the glove box comes as standard, and under the seat you’re looking at 30 liters of storage. Lastly, the bike gets a Honda Smart Key to boot.

The Giorno+ comes with a wide range of colors available—see below for more—and a suggested retail price of about P100,000 in Thailand. Do you think this scooter has a place in our market? We sure do.

More photos of the Honda Giorno+ 2024:

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda