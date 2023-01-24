Motorcycle News

2023 Honda Scoopy debuts in Indonesia with new range of colors

More reasons to want this scooter back in Honda’s local lineup
by Leandre Grecia | 3 hours ago
Honda Scoopy 2023
PHOTO: Honda
MOTORCYCLE BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Honda

Need any more reasons the Scoopy should be back in Honda’s local roster? What about this: a new set of stylish colors that’s now been rolled out for 2023. We swear we were just talking about this popular scooter a while ago.

The new Scoopy lands in Indonesia with a completely new color lineup consisting of solid, premium-looking finishes and snazzy decals. Headlining the range are Prestige Green and Prestige White, followed by Stylish Brown and Stylish Red. All these are available with the top-spec Smart Key Type variant.

Fashion Blue and Fashion Brown also join the lineup with their sleek designs, as well as Sporty Red and Sporty Silver which, as the name suggests, give the retro Scoopy a very sporty look.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Caused a crash for not signaling? In Malaysia, you can go to jail for that
New pedestrian stairs, linear park connected to Binondo-Intramuros Bridge now open

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Honda Scoopy 2023

There seem to be no changes to the Scoopy’s overall design, though. The powertrain remains the same, too—you’re looking at a 109.5cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine capable of 8.85hp at 7,500rpm and 9.3Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. It can supposedly achieve up to 59km/L.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

After seeing these new colors for the Scoopy, what do you guys think? Should Honda Philippines really consider bringing this scooter back?

See Also

Read Next
A record-setting 61,562 new Ducatis were sold in 2022
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Honda

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱