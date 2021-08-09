We hope Italdesign actually builds this electric Ducati 860 concept

If there’s one thing we hate about concept motorbikes, it’s waiting for it to be brought to life.

On the heels of DAB Motors unveiling the Concept-E, Italdesign comes out with its own electric motorcycle concept that is based on Ducati’s sport-tourer from the ’70s called the 860 GT.

The Moncalieri-based design and engineering company said: “Do you remember the Ducati 860 we had the chance to design back in the ’70s? It was so futuristic it was probably way too ahead of its time. That’s why today, almost 50 years later, we asked our designers to reimagine this model.”

PHOTO BY Ducati

Giorgetto Giugiaro is the man behind the iconic DeLorean from the Back to the Future film series, but more important, the founder of Italdesign.

For the Ducati 860-E Concept, the stylists retained and updated some of the sport tourer’s lines—tank hull under the saddle, gilled panels on the side, ducktail seat curve—as a “homage to Italian excellence.”

PHOTO BY Italdesign

PHOTO BY Italdesign

PHOTO BY Italdesign

Italdesign has yet to plan production for the e-bike concept and called the reveal “a mere exercise in style.” YouTube commenters may have something to say about that, though:

“This seriously needs to be made exactly as is. Take my money!” -Ryan DeYoung

“The best-looking electric bike so far. Good job, Ducati.” -Kono

“Where can I swap my Monster 1100 EVO for this?” -Corné van Hooijdonk

“Hopefully, they build it for real.” -Sam Aertgeerts

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

