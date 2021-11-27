Motorcycle News

The Rapide Serie Oro might be the most affordable way to own an MV Agusta

Good to see more motorcycle brands are going into alternative mobility
by Matthew Galang for TopBikes.ph | 3 hours ago
PHOTO: MV Agusta

Dreaming of a two-wheeled work of art from MV Agusta, but your bank account isn’t quite ready yet? The Schiranna brand’s interpretation of an e-scooter might be just the thing for you.

The Rapide Serie Oro incorporates decades of design experience and MV Agusta’s signature artistry into a magnesium-framed package, which makes it the Italian exotic of the stand-up scooter world.

Powering it is a brushless motor with a 500W output and 25Nm of torque, capable of propelling the two-wheeler up to 35kph. A maximum range of 50km can be achieved on a single five-hour charge of the 500Wh 48V battery.

The Rapide Serie Oro has four performance levels: Pedestrian, Eco, Comfort, and Sport+, all accessible via the accompanying app that also allows for speed control, remote unlocking, and battery-status assessment. All essential info can be viewed through the LCD dash.

The e-scooter retails for €1,000 (P57,000). The first 400 units come at a discounted price of €850 (P48,500).

NOTE: This article first appeared on . Minor edits have been made.

PHOTO: MV Agusta

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

