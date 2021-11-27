The Rapide Serie Oro might be the most affordable way to own an MV Agusta

Dreaming of a two-wheeled work of art from MV Agusta, but your bank account isn’t quite ready yet? The Schiranna brand’s interpretation of an e-scooter might be just the thing for you.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

The Rapide Serie Oro incorporates decades of design experience and MV Agusta’s signature artistry into a magnesium-framed package, which makes it the Italian exotic of the stand-up scooter world.

Powering it is a brushless motor with a 500W output and 25Nm of torque, capable of propelling the two-wheeler up to 35kph. A maximum range of 50km can be achieved on a single five-hour charge of the 500Wh 48V battery.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

The Rapide Serie Oro has four performance levels: Pedestrian, Eco, Comfort, and Sport+, all accessible via the accompanying app that also allows for speed control, remote unlocking, and battery-status assessment. All essential info can be viewed through the LCD dash.

The e-scooter retails for €1,000 (P57,000). The first 400 units come at a discounted price of €850 (P48,500).

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

