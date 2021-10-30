This special MV Agusta Superveloce honors one of the greatest riders of all time

Few racers come close to the greatness and success of Giacomo Agostini, whose racing exploits had mostly been earned astride a red and silver MV Agusta race machine with cowl fairings and a yellow #1 plate.

With 122 motorcycle Grand Prix wins and 15 world championship titles under his belt, Agostini is considered to be one of the greatest GP riders of all time. The Italian, affectionately called ‘Ago,’ has been hailed as an FIM Legend for his achievements in the field of motorcycle racing.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

In honor of the racer and his legacy, MV Agusta has announced the most exclusive limited-series Superveloce yet: the Superveloce Ago. This is the closest we’ll get to a modern-day recreation of Ago’s rides. Not only does the bike feature the Superveloce’s neo-retro styling and sporting character, it also bears several callbacks to Agostini’s race machines from the ’60s and the ’70s.

This special-edition motorcycle comes in an exclusive Matte Fire Red/Matte SV Ago Magnum Silver/Matte Ago Yellow color scheme-in reference to Ago’s signature colors. Also a throwback to old-school MV Agustas are unique decals, the Italian’s iconic number, and a commemorative badge indicating that the bike is one of 311 units, each symbolizing a Grand Prix race win.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

Aside from the Superveloce’s already potent 798cc triple-cylinder engine with 147hp on tap, the Ago edition also receives a racing kit that includes a street-legal Arrow exhaust with three exits, several carbon bits, red grips, a special bike cover, and a certificate of authenticity.

Want to own a piece of racing history? The Superveloce Ago is priced at €32,100 (approximately P1.895 million).

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

