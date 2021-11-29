Could SYM’s new Husky ADV scooter potentially be a hit in PH?

The Honda ADV 350 and the Aprilia SR GT aren’t the only adventure scooters that caught our eye at the 2021 Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA). Meet Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer SYM’s newest creation, the Husky ADV.

The Husky ADV—which we reckon may be named after SYM’s small-displacement cruiser—debuts with the kind of styling that we’ve been seeing a lot from scooters these days. It has an aggressive-looking front end with sharp lines and creases to go with a pair of stylish LED headlamps.

Frankly, we’re seeing a mix of the Honda ADV 150 and the BMW C400 GT with the overall design. Look at how the lights are shaped and where the signal lamps are placed—it’s very BMW-like. Meanwhile, the windshield, the handlebar, and the seat all look similar to the ADV 150’s.

PHOTO BY SYM

PHOTO BY SYM

Powering the SYM Husky ADV is a 150cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates about 15hp. The scooter is fitted with a side shock absorber and SYM’s Anti-Lift Engine Hanger System (ALEH). It gets a TFT instrument cluster and a quick-charge socket for mobile devices.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but as it stands, do you think the new SYM Husky ADV has what it takes to succeed in our market? Share your two cents in the comments.

