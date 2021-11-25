Meet Honda’s newest adventure scooter, the ADV 350

Honda’s adventure scooter family continues to grow. More than two years ago, Honda revealed the ADV 150—the X-ADV’s smaller sibling. Now, the motorcycle marque has unveiled the new ADV 350 at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) 2021.

The new ADV 350 is basically a mix of the X-ADV and the ADV 150. The 350 has the same headlights, a similar windshield, and the same overall shape as the 150. The former does look slightly more muscular thanks to the lines and plastic cladding accentuating the front fender. The ADV 350’s seat design and the hand guards, meanwhile, are derived from the X-ADV.

As for its size, the ADV 350 measures 2,200mm long, 895mm wide, and 1,430mm tall. It has a 1,520mm wheelbase and 145mm of ground clearance, and its seat is 795mm high. Curb weight sits at 186kg.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Honda

Powering the ADV 350 is a 330cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine capable of 28.8hp at 7,500rpm and 31.5Nm of torque at 5,250rpm mated to a CVT—so no, it’s not tollway-legal here in the Philippines. Honda says the Euro 5-compliant engine can do up to 30km/L, and that its 11.5-liter tank can give a maximum range of more than 340km.

Continue reading below ↓

Stopping power is handled by 256mm and 240mm discs front and back, respectively. The scooter comes standard with two-channel ABS as well as an emergency stop signal that automatically operates during a hard-stop situation.

Honda claims the ADV 350 can also do some light off-roading with its 120/70 R15 front and 140/70 R14 rear tubeless tires. Its 37mm upside-down forks (with 125mm stroke) increase front-end rigidity, while the twin remote reservoir shock absorbers (with 130mm of travel) out back promise excellent suspension reaction on various surfaces.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Extra features in the ADV 350 include a USB-C socket in the front glovebox and a 48-liter underseat compartment that’s big enough for two full-face helmets. The scooter is also equipped with a new LCD dash with Honda’s smartphone voice-control system.

The bike has a smart key as well, which controls both the ignition and the seat-locking mechanism, automatically engaging the lock when the rider walks away. The key works with the optional 50L smart top box’s automatic lock/unlock function.

Lastly, the ADV 350 features the two-level Honda Selectable Torque Control system that detects any difference between the speeds of the front and rear wheels, calculates slip ratio, and then controls engine torque to regain rear-wheel traction.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Considering how big of a hit the ADV 150 was among Filipinos when it arrived, do you think that bike’s bigger sibling has a place in our market as well? Chime in through the comments.

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.