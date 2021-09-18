We’ll be seeing Valentino Rossi’s VR46 e-bicycles next month

For someone like Valentino Rossi, having your own brand is inevitable. The VR46 trademark carries products like apparel, stickers, watches, and of course, motorcycle gear. The Doctor’s brand has also partnered up with big riding names like Dainese and AGV to produce gear and helmets bearing the MotoGP legend’s racing number as well as replicas of the designs that adorn his race kit.

Next up for VR46 is an electric-bike range. These electrified two-wheelers have been developed in partnership with MT Distribution, a company that specializes in e-mobility. Two bikes will be offered: a premium model with high-end components, and a limited edition that features carbon parts and a wireless gearbox. The limited trim—only 46 units will be built—also comes with a signed certificate from Rossi himself.

Technical partners for the range include Bosch, Pirelli, Sram/RockShox, Öhlins, Fulcrum, Crankbrothers, Technomousse, and Ochain. Particulars regarding specs are yet to be disclosed, but we do know that each e-bike rides on a 27.5-inch rear wheel with a 35mm inner rim and a 29-inch front wheel with a 30mm inner rim. Pirelli Scorpion E tires provide grip, while suspension is handled by a 160mm front fork and a 205/87.5 shock absorber. A Bosch motor powers both bikes, which are then supplied with juice by a battery mounted in the bottom of the frame for increased rigidity and a lower center of gravity.

Full specs, pricing, and availability will be revealed by VR46 and MT Distribution on November 23 at the Milan Motorcycle Shows (EICMA).

PHOTO BY VR46

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

