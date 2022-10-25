The Yamaha Gear is a small urban commuter you never knew you wanted

It isn’t exactly slim pickings when it comes to Yamaha’s lineup here in the Philippines. But while the motorcycle marque already has its bases covered here, we admit we still wish some models in other markets were available in ours, too.

Take the new Yamaha Gear, for example. The updated model has just been launched in Japan. You could argue it does the same job as any other Yamaha scooter, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything as rugged-looking and as utilitarian as this in the brand’s local stable. And if you’re familiar with us here at Top Gear PH, then you know we love quirky bikes.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Now, contrary to what some of you may think, the Gear is no electric motorcycle. This scoot is powered by a 49cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 4.24hp at 8,500rpm and 4.1Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. According to World Motorcycle Test Cycle figures, the Gear can do up to 52.2km/L with one passenger. As for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, the bike does 66.9km/L at 30kph.

In addition to the impressive fuel economy, what makes this an ideal runabout for cities like Metro Manila is its size. The Yamaha Gear measures 1,850mm long, 680mm wide, and 1,025mm tall with a 715mm (28 inches) seat height. We reckon this small scoot will not only be easy to maneuver through tight spaces but also be a good fit for not-so-tall Filipino riders.

The Yamaha Gear stickers for ¥260,700 in Japan, or about P102,900 in local currency. It can be spec’d with accessories such as the front basket, rear bracket, and handguards for an added premium. Your thoughts on this bike, readers?

More photos of the new Yamaha Gear:

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

