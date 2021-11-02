The Yamaha Mio Aerox S WGP 60th Anniversary Edition is now in PH for P136.9k

In celebration of 60 years of Grand Prix racing, Yamaha has been releasing a series of special liveries for its YZF line of sportbikes. From the R15 all the way up to the R1, each member of the Japanese brand’s roster has received a commemorative white-and-red color option, complete with the speed block decals made famous by Yamaha’s historic racers.

Luckily for fans of smaller-displacement two-wheelers, Yamaha hasn’t left out its other 155cc offerings. The crowd favorite Mio Aerox has also been given a racy paint job, and it now proudly wears Yamaha’s old-school racing colors on its fairings.

Filipino riders will be pleased to know that the Mio Aerox S World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is already available in the country. YZone, Yamaha’s flagship local dealership, has just posted about the scooter’s availability.

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

The Aerox S gets done up in a pearlescent white coat with red speed block graphics, complemented by yellow decals in reference to retro Yamaha race bikes’ number plates. The package is rounded out by a red front fender, gold wheels, golden Yamaha badges, and of course, 60th World GP Anniversary decals.

This special edition only sees changes in aesthetic; otherwise, it retains the scooter’s mechanical components and features. Not that it really needs a performance upgrade, as the Aerox S is already capable in its base form.

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

At its heart is a 155cc DOHC single-cylinder engine that pumps out 15hp and 13.9Nm of torque. Gear swapping is taken care of by a V-belt automatic transmission, while braking is handled by a single hydraulic front disc and a mechanical rear drum unit. The S variant, which the WGP Edition is based on, includes a stop-and-start system for better fuel efficiency, ABS for added safety, and a smart key system with keyless ignition.

Interested? The Mio Aerox S World GP 60th Anniversary Edition retails for P136,900. Better act fast—other riders are looking to add this special scoot to their garage, too.

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

