Doth Tony know you weareth his suit? This is the Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man Edition

If getting an official Iron Man vehicle is on your wish list, but Tony Stark’s Audi R8 is well out of your price range, then maybe Yamaha Brazil’s latest limited-edition collab is right up your alley.

The Iron Man Edition of the Yamaha MT-03 is exactly what it says on the tin: Yamaha’s 321cc naked bike done up in glossy red and gold in homage to the Marvel hero’s signature armor. Complementing the color scheme are a number of little decals, such as an Avengers logo above the headlight, an Iron Man-themed sticker on the gas tank, and a Marvel decal on the side of the tail.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Yamaha Brazil claims that the headlight’s circular LED projector is in reference to the arc reactor that powers Tony Stark’s armor. While this is probably just a neat coincidence, we do think the MT-03’s funky, futuristic naked-bike styling fits the Iron Man theme.

Paint and decals aside, this limited-edition model is identical to the standard MT-03. Pumping out 42hp is a 321cc parallel-twin engine, which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a chain final drive. An inverted front fork and a rear monoshock take care of suspension duties, while stopping power is provided by ABS-equipped disc brakes.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Sadly for international fans, this special ride is only currently offered in Brazil with a price tag of 27,790 Brazilian reals (approximately P250,000).

Even if you manage to get your hands on one of these, good luck finding matching riding gear. After all, this bike could be your excuse to ride around in a replica Iron Man armor (with a properly rated motorcycle helmet, of course).

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

