The Aston Martin DBX SUV will be launched in PH soon

Ready your wallets, people. The DBX, Aston Martin’s super-SUV, is supposedly set to arrive in the Philippines. Actually, scratch that—we’re told that it’s already here, only it’s being kept away from the public eye.

We were told by DBPhils Motorsports Inc., the local distributor of Aston Martin in our market, that the DBX has already landed but is being kept under wraps until the official launch. We tried to ask when that’ll be, but we only confirmed that it’s happening soon. Maybe this week? Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

We also tried asking how much it’ll be priced, but to no surprise, nada. We’ll just have to wait a bit for more details, but we’re absolutely sure that the SUV will come with a rather hefty price tag. Or, if you—unlike us—actually have the budget for this, you can probably call the local dealership up and book a reservation, because we’re also told that potential buyers can already place their orders.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Now, for those of you who aren’t familiar with the DBX, this is Aston’s entry in the SUV segment, albeit on the more ludicrous end of the spectrum. The DBX is powered by twin-turbo V8 that generates 542hp and 700Nm.

As we said, it’s a pretty impressive vehicle. In fact, it was actually named super SUV of the year at the 2020 TopGear.com awards. Granted, there aren’t a whole lot of options to choose from in that segment, but we digress.

Anyway, let’s all sit tight as we wait for more info on this. For now, tell us in the comments about your thoughts on the DBX’s arrival. Also, if you want to read more on it, you can check out Top Gear UK’s take on this particularly large Aston Martin.

