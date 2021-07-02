The Aston Martin DBX luxury SUV is now available locally for P24.5-M

Aston Martins? They’re fast, luxurious, and for some, the pinnacle of British motoring. Practical, though? Not so much.

Everything changed, however, when the car manufacturer launched the DBX in 2019. This wasn’t just any new Aston—this was the brand’s first-ever SUV in its 108 years making vehicles. And now, the model has landed in the Philippines.

PHOTO BY Aston Martin Manila

Continue reading below ↓

Aston Martin Manila has finally introduced the DBX to the local market. Asking price? A whopping P24.5 million per unit. It’s quite a sum, but then again, who considers a luxury car to be put off by a couple of extra zeros at the end of a price tag?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Aston Martin Manila

Continue reading below ↓

You get plenty of oomph for the price, though. Under the SUV’s hood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 542hp and up to 700Nm of torque—good enough for a top speed of 291kph and a 0-100kph sprint of 4.5 seconds. To give you a better idea of what kind of performance is tucked in this thing, that engine is the same one that powers the likes of the Aston Martin DB11 and the Vantage.

PHOTO BY Aston Martin Manila

Continue reading below ↓

Owners will also get a level of practicality not usually associated with the Aston Martin name. An adaptive air suspension allows you to raise the DBX’s ride height by as much as 45mm in case you need to tackle less-than-stellar surfaces or terrain, and the SUV features 40:20:40 split-folding seats and up to 632 liters of storage space.

PHOTO BY Aston Martin Manila

Continue reading below ↓

On top of that performance package, expect the same level of opulence you’d find in the brand’s non-SUV offerings as well. The interior of the DBX is wrapped in premium full-grain leather, and there’s a generous application of metal, glass and wood finishes throughout the vehicle’s cabin. Units also get a 12.3-inch information display for the driver and a 10.25-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay compatibility and a 360-degree camera. Nice.

PHOTO BY Aston Martin Manila

Continue reading below ↓

“We are confident that this move of Aston Martin will be warmly embraced by the Filipino market,” Marc Tagle, Aston Martin Manila president, said in a statement regarding the DBX’s local launch.

“Admittedly, we are an SUV nation—we love to cruise with our adventurous spirit, and bring family, friends, and loved ones along for the ride. Aston Martin captures this passion and adds its trademark luxury and beauty for the ultimate driving experience.”

PHOTO BY Aston Martin Manila

Continue reading below ↓

A practical Aston Martin—now there’s something you don’t hear about too often. Given our local driving environment, would you choose the DBX over more traditional Aston Martin offerings? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Aston Martin Manila

PHOTO BY Aston Martin Manila

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aston Martin Manila

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.