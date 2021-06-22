The Chevrolet Tracker is coming to PH to challenge the Ford EcoSport and Geely Coolray

Remember the Chevrolet Tracker? It’s a subcompact crossover the American carmaker launched in China a couple of years back. Well, it’s arriving in the Philippines next month and, depending on how it’s priced, could be an ideal competitor to the likes of the Ford EcoSport and Geely Coolray.

The Covenant Car Company (TCCCI), Chevrolet’s official Philippine distributor, has sent out invites for the vehicle’s local introduction on July 1. While details regarding exactly what will be available locally are still scarce, we do know quite a bit about the car from its launch over in the People’s Republic.

Over in China, the Tracker is available with two engine options: a 1.0-liter Ecotec turbo with 123hp and 180Nm of torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, and a 1.3-liter turbo with 162hp and 240Nm paired with a CVT.

The latter engine belongs to the Tracker’s sportier Redline variant, by the way. Chevrolet is also claiming that the 1.3-liter turbo’s fuel economy can reach 17.5km/L, while the smaller 1.0-liter turbo can manage up to 19.6 km/L.

We’ll have to wait for official word from TCCCI regarding pricing, but the Tracker’s cost in China might give us some idea of what to expect here. In China, the Tracker starts at 118,900 Chinese yuan (around P896,000) and tops out at 139,900 yuan (just over P1 milllion).

If the Tracker is reasonably priced, it might turn out to be an enticing proposition for people looking for a starter crossover. Is this a model you’ll be checking out at a local dealership once it’s made available? Let us know in the comments.

