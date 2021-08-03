Hyundai’s XRT package for the Santa Fe isn’t lacking in ruggedness

The new Hyundai Santa Fe is easily one of the most stylish crossovers in its segment. In terms of ruggedness, though? We can think of a few other SUVs we’d rank above it when it comes to conveying this kind of vibe.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

If you’re someone who wishes Hyundai went with something a little more intimidating with the Santa Fe’s design, perhaps this will appeal to you. The South Korean carmaker has released a new XRT package for the vehicle that gives it a slightly tougher demeanor over the stock version.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Alterations here come in the form of add-ons like new front and rear fascia moldings, front and rear skid plates, XRT-exclusive side steps, a matte black grille, blacked-out side mirror housings, blacked-out wheels, and black roof rails. The package should work for those looking for a darker overall appearance, too.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Keep in mind that all of these enhancements are purely visual. That said, don’t expect any changes to the vehicle’s performance as it still packs either a 2.5-liter in-line-four with 191hp and 245Nm or 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 277hp and 421Nm—same as non-XRT units.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Like it? The Santa Fe XRT FWD carries a $32,300 (P1.6 million) price tag, and you’ll have to add an extra $1,700 (around P84,000) on top of that for the AWD version. Is a little extra ruggedness worth those figures to you? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

