The refreshed mild-hybrid Land Rover Discovery is now in PH, priced at P6.49-M

Coventry Motors Corporation has just confirmed that there’s a new Land Rover in town: the refreshed Discovery.

The exterior changes are relatively subtle, so you might not notice them at first. The front and rear bumpers as well as the front air intakes have been slightly tweaked, and there are new LED head- and taillights on both ends. Other elements such as the clamshell hood and the stepped roof have been retained.

PHOTO BY Land Rover

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Land Rover

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Inside, the changes are also minor for the most part. Apart from the redesigned and now comfier second-row seats, one thing that stands out a bit is the new Pivi Pro infotainment system with the 11.4-inch touchscreen. It boasts fast system initialization, a customizable interface, and seamless smartphone integration.

Continue reading below ↓

There’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, and the system can simultaneously connect to multiple devices via Bluetooth as well. The head unit also serves as the display for the ClearSight Ground View technology feature and controls many other in-car amenities and safety tech.

PHOTO BY Land Rover

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Land Rover

The biggest highlight of the new Discovery, however, is the powertrain. The 3.0-liter straight-six Ingenium turbodiesel powering the new SUV works with a 48V mild-hybrid setup that enhances fuel efficiency and performance. It generates 246hp at 4,000rpm and 570Nm of torque at 1,250-2,250rpm.

Total system output may be down a bit from the previous Disco’s 2544hp and 600Nm , but so is the price. The refreshed Discovery is priced at just P6,490,000, which makes it almost a million pesos more affordable than its predecessor.

Continue reading below ↓

So, what do you think of this new Discovery, folks?

PHOTO BY Land Rover

PHOTO BY Land Rover

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Land Rover

PHOTO BY Land Rover

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Land Rover

PHOTO BY Land Rover

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.