Specs, variants, prices: Everything you need to know about the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

The world may have gone crossover-crazy, but a small car is still a handy thing to have in a carmaker’s arsenal, especially as we all navigate our not-quite-post-COVID situation. Some of the most popular articles on this website are about pint-sized, fuel-efficient, and practical entry-level cars. There’s clearly a lot of interest in this type of vehicle, particularly among average commuters looking to transition from public transport to a safer mode of travel.

Which means the new Mitsubishi Mirage G4’s entry to the local market, now happening almost two years after the refreshed model was introduced in Thailand, might actually be a case of perfect timing. Even last year, the pre-refresh model was a strong performer for the brand in the sales charts. If you’ve been holding out for the updated version, here it is and everything you need to know about it.

Variants and prices

Most important details first for cautious and price-conscious consumers out there: The new Mirage G4 still comes in three variants. Check out the price list below:

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Mitsubishi Mirage G4 GLX MT – P769,000 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 GLS MT – P819,000 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 GLS CVT – P899,000

For both GLX variants, the price increase over the old model is the same at P34,000, making the base manual the only sub-P800,000 member of the range. The top-spec GLS CVT, meanwhile, is P30,000 up on the variant it replaces. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines is throwing in a free two-year (or 25,000km, whichever comes first) preventive maintenance service package for customers who will purchase a unit from today, August 28, until November 30, 2021. The package also comes with free sanitation service.

Exterior

You can’t miss the Mirage G4’s major exterior update—it’s staring you right in the face. And props to Mitsubishi for somehow making its ‘dynamic shield’ design work here, because it’s an execution that could’ve gone comical real quick. Who knew the cheery, bug-eyed Mirage would grow up so serious-looking? Forget facelift—this is more a face transplant.

Elsewhere on the car, the rear end gets a touch of sportiness courtesy of a redesigned bumper, while new 15-inch alloys complement the Mirage G4’s newfound mature persona. Even the color choices seem more grownup. No more candy-colored hues here—instead, you get Titanium Gray Metallic and Cool Silver Metallic across the range, with Red Metallic reserved for CVT variants. White Solid is also available for the latter on preorder basis.

Interior

The cabin’s defining feature is hard to miss, too, because it’s right there, front and center: the seven-inch Smartphone-Link Display Audio touchscreen head unit that now has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s standard across the range, although only the range-topper gets the full four speakers while the other variants make do with two.

You’ll find voice command among the buttons on the tiller, which is leather-wrapped in the GLS and urethane in the GLX. Just ahead, the instruments boast a sportier and high-contrast design. There’s a multi-info display showing things like range, a trip meter, fuel consumption, and service reminders; in the GLX, it shows outside temperature as well.

There’s a reasonable level of comfort in this cabin at this price point. Upholstery is fabric for all three variants, although single-zone automatic climate controls are reserved for the top spec.

Engine and specs

Nothing new under the hood, and that’s no bad thing. The 1.2-liter 3A92 in-line-three engine, still good for 77hp at 6,000rpm and 100Nm at 4,000rpm, is capable of around 26km/L on the highway or “more if you push it,” according to contributing editor Niky Tamayo. He’d know—he drives a Mirage. Transmission options are a five-speed manual or the Invecs-III CVT.

Front MacPherson struts and a rear torsion beam underpin the subcompact sedan, while stopping duties are handled by 14-inch ventilated discs up front and eight-inch leading/trailing drums out back. Something to note for those wanting to go with the base variant: Only the GLS is equipped with ABS and EBD.

Extra features

More GLS-exclusive equipment, while we’re at it: You get full keyless operation, allowing you to unlock the car and start the engine without ever taking the key out of your pocket. There’s also a remote trunk-lid switch on the key fob, a rear parking camera, and side-mirror-integrated turn signals. For safety features, all variants get standard dual airbags, Isofix child-seat restraints, emergency stop signal, and a brake override system.

Finally, you might be wondering about the extra-sporty vibe of the GLS unit on these photos. Our test car is wearing Mitsubishi genuine accessories: a front under-grille garnish as well as front, side, and rear air dams.

You’re probably formulating your thoughts on the new car already based on these specs. Here’s more for you to consider—our first impressions of the updated model after a quick drive during the shoot. Watch for the video feature on our Facebook page or YouTube channel, too. In the meantime, what do you think of the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage G4? See you in the comments section.

