The Almera Sportech is a more stylish take on Nissan’s subcompact sedan

We’ve been waiting for a while for the all-new Almera to land on our shores. It’s been almost two years since the next-generation model made its debut in Thailand, but Nissan Philippines has yet to make any official announcement.

In any case, if and when the carmaker does decide to launch the all-new Almera on our shores, we reckon it should consider bringing this in, too: the Almera Sportech. This is the top-of-the-line variant of the Almera that was just revealed in Thailand. It’s a sportier version of Nissan’s subcompact sedan, albeit only with aesthetic upgrades.

The Almera Sportech has been given additional black exterior accents, specifically on the grille and fog lamp housings up front and on the bumper out back. This rear end also features a new spoiler as well as a Sportech badge. The car also has new silver side mirrors with turn signals, and it gets snazzier 15-inch alloy wheels.

Now, that’s not to say that only having new cosmetics is a bad thing. Look at the Toyota Vios GR-S and the Honda City RS—two ‘sporty’ sedans in the segment—these two are also basically the same sedans underneath, only they’ve been fitted with special body kits. The Toyota does get a slightly different transmission going for it, although it still has the same engine under the hood, but we digress.

Besides, the next-gen Almera in itself will come with a new 99hp, 152Nm 1.0-liter turbopetrol, so at least that bit will promise you enhanced performance. Also, apart from the new engine, it can also be specced with Nissan Intelligent Mobility features such as the Intelligent Around View Monitor. Just keep your fingers crossed that this tech will also be made available here.

What say you about this new Almera Sportech, readers? Does it have a place in our market?

