Nissan PH is now offering these accessories for the new Navara

The refreshed Nissan Navara is arguably one of the most stylish pickups in the segment right now, especially that macho top-spec Pro-4X variant. Nissan has made some substantial changes to its burly truck, and it’s a big improvement from the pre-facelift model.

That being said, we know a lot of Filipino pickup owners are also big on aftermarket goodies. Yes, the bone-stock Navara looks pretty darn good already, but we’re sure a lot of potential owners have plans to dress it up the moment it rolls out the dealership. If you’re one of those guys, here’s something that might interest you: OEM accessories for the new Navara.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

Nissan Philippines has released the entire catalog of accessories on its website, and we think these will have many pickup lovers gushing.

The catalog includes an over-fender, a rear tailgate garnish, and headlamp and taillight finishers. There’s also a door visor, a fender and fuel-gate garnish, a door-handle protector, a kicking plate, and an exhaust-pipe finisher. All these accessories are available for all Navara variants save for the over-fender—that one isn’t applicable for the Pro-4X.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

In addition, an over-rail bed liner can be fitted on the EL and VE variants, while an under-rail bed liner can be had with the VL and Pro-4X variants.

Nissan Philippines is also offering these accessories in packages, namely: full, tough, and exterior protection. For a detailed look at the accessories are available with each package, click these blue words.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

No prices for these accessories are indicated on the Nissan Philippines website yet, but we’ll update this story once they’re released, so watch this space. For now, tell us what you think about the accessorized Navara—do you like what you see?

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

