The new Nissan Note Aura has quite an impressive interior

Nissan just rolled out the all-new Note in its home market of Japan back in November, but it’s already back at it with the launch of yet a new variant. And this isn’t just a standard top-of-the-line spec vehicle—there’s a lot of extra pizzazz to it.

This is the new Note Aura, still powered with Nissan’s e-Power electrified powertrain but now with a lot of added premium bits. The exterior looks basically the same, but it gets new color options such as two-tone Garnet Red with Super Black and Midnight Black with Sunrise Copper. There are now 14 colorways available, five of which are two-tone finishes.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The major aesthetic changes can be found inside, where the standard Zero Gravity seats can be had with either a Herringbone-patterned tweed-like fabric mixed with synthetic leather, or a high-quality genuine leather with specially designed pleating.

The dash and the center console have also been fitted with wood-grain trim, adding tasteful accents to the cabin. Frankly, we find it impressive, and we wouldn’t mind seeing this style make its way to other Nissans in the future.

There’s a new audio setup here, too. The Note Aura can be specced with the optional Bose Personal Plus sound system speakers mounted on the front passenger headrests which, according to Nissan, promise a premium acoustic experience.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

As mentioned, the Note Aura also gets an e-Power setup that generates 134hp and 300Nm of torque. In Japan, this is now the only powertrain option available. The entire setup is composed of a gasoline engine (whose sole function is to charge the battery pack when needed), a power generator, an inverter, and an electric motor—this is the same system we saw in the all-new Kicks, but with a bit more oomph. Check out the quick video below:

Worth noting (no pun intended) is that the Note Aura comes with a hefty price tag. The standard version ranges from ¥2,029,500 to ¥2,186,000 (P887,000 to P955,000), while this new one ranges from ¥2,610,300 to ¥2,957,900 (P1.14 million to P1.29 million).

What do you think of the new Note Aura? We know this probably won’t land here in our market, so at the very least, would you like to see locally available Nissans get the same treatment as this one?

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.