The refreshed Subaru XV is now in PH showrooms, will be priced at P1.908-M

There’s a new Subie in town, folks. And no, we’re not talking about the Evoltis. We’re talking about the refreshed XV that has just arrived at local Subaru dealerships.

The updated compact crossover is now on display in Motor Image Pilipinas showrooms, and we’ve been told that it will officially go on sale on June 1, 2021. The price? Well, it’ll sticker for P1,908,000, and an introductory discount of P80,000 will be available at launch.

Now, you’re probably wondering if it gets the 182hp, 238Nm 2.5-liter boxer engine from the US-spec Crosstrek we saw debut last year. Unfortunately, we don’t—local XVs retain the 2.0-liter petrol engine that generates 154hp and 196Nm of torque mated to a Lineartronic CVT. Of course, Subaru’s AWD system is also still available.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

What’s new here are the front fascia with a redesigned grille, bumper, and foglamp garnish, as well as the new 18-inch alloy wheels. The foglights, meanwhile, are now also LED. There’s also a new Plasma Yellow Pearl option available in the lineup.

The new tech that comes in the updated XV includes the new SI-Drive and Dual X-Mode features, a front view monitor, a new eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a new eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

Other nifty additions are the new speed-sensing door locks and the reverse auto-tilt side mirrors. The new XV also supposedly gets an improved suspension so it will promise a more comfortable ride, but we’ll have to try it out first to see just how significant the difference is.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

As mentioned, the XV will be available in about a couple of weeks from now. Do you like what you’ve seen so far? Tell us what you think about it in the comments.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

