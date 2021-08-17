Which color would you choose for your Audi RS3?

Calling all fast Audi enthusiasts and, um, anyone at work who needs to kill a bit of time before their next meal break—it’s the configurator for the new RS3.

The main takeaways are: a) this is not a cheap car, with prices starting at £51,475 (P3.61 million) for the base RS3 and rising to almost £60,000 (P4.21 million) for the fully-loaded Vorsprung; and b) it comes in many good colors.

Yeah, there are few different shades of gray in there, because 2021, but the RS3 looks so much cooler in ‘Kyalami Green,’ ‘Turbo Blue,’ ‘Python Yellow,’ or ‘Tango Red’. Or if none of those takes your fancy, for £2,400 (P168,290), Audi will paint your new RS3 pretty much any color you fancy from its ‘Exclusive’ catalog.

In the unlikely event that you need reminding exactly what the Audi RS3 is, it’s a 2.5-liter, five-cylinder, all-wheel-drive hatchback (or small sedan) with just shy of 400hp and a claimed 0-100kph time of 3.8sec. Oh yeah, and a drift mode. In an Audi, who’d have thought. Click here to read all about it, then click here to try Audi’s configurator.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

